Sounds at the Pavilion is back in just a matter of weeks and it's bringing more world class entertainment for the whole community.
This time it's disco!
Major performances at the Cooke Park Pavilion and at Tullamore Hall will be headlined by Disco Revolution, an exciting show from the decade of liberation and flamboyancy. From ABBA to The Village People and everything in between, Disco Revolution is out to electrify the Parkes Shire on February 3 in Tullamore and on February 4 from 5pm at the Cooke Park Pavilion.
The event will feature local favourites Foxxy Cleopatra, a DJ in between sets and entertainment for the whole family.
The Sounds at the Pavilion series started in December with Latin Sounds at the Pavilion, presented by Parkes Shire Council and proudly funded by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
"After the exciting performance from Latin Sounds, we are excited to once again bring exceptional talent to the shire and continue building on our diverse offerings for the community," council's community events officer Carmen Nieves said.
Councillor Bill Jayet praised the success of Latin Sounds at the Pavilion.
"It was fantastic to see the community come out and enjoy this wonderful event at Cooke Park, with people of all ages up and dancing to the music," he said.
"Disco Sounds at the Pavilion is an event not to be missed. Make sure you pencil it into your calendars and line-up some friends for a groovy evening out under the stars."
This is a free community event with live entertainment, with food vendors onsite for the evening. Dancers of all abilities are encouraged to attend and to dress-to-impress.
Prepare the glitter, platforms and get ready to shake it and bust a move for a feel-good summer.
Visit www.visitparkes.com.au for more information.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
