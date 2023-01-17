Major performances at the Cooke Park Pavilion and at Tullamore Hall will be headlined by Disco Revolution, an exciting show from the decade of liberation and flamboyancy. From ABBA to The Village People and everything in between, Disco Revolution is out to electrify the Parkes Shire on February 3 in Tullamore and on February 4 from 5pm at the Cooke Park Pavilion.

