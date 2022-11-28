Latin Sounds at the Pavilion is the event that will kick-off the summer season in Parkes, according to its organisers.
It will be the first of a series of musical performances presented by Parkes Shire Council and funded by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW, with something for everyone.
Sounds at the Pavilion will also run in Parkes and Tullamore in February 2023.
"As musical curator of this event, I am proud to be presenting such an extraordinary selection of musicians here in Parkes," council's community events officer Carmen Nieves said.
"Born in South-America, I am passionate about connecting regional audiences with the very best of the Australian performing arts scene. I am confident that showcasing Latin Sounds at the Pavilion will impress and bring the community together in a celebration of this rhythmic genre, rarely performed in regional areas."
For the first instalment of Sounds at the Pavilion - Latin Sounds will kick-off with the soothing sounds of Brazil. The community is encouraged to sit back and be transported to Rio with the Carioca Project, featuring Brazilian percussionist and vocalist Gustavo Cantor, saxophonist Gai Bryant, pianist/vibes Ed Goyer and bassist Harry Birch.
In between sets, DJ Frank Madrid will entertain with a mix of the most popular Latin beats from around the world.
The main dish is the nine-piece band and solo dancer, Caribé - a melding of musicians from Sydney's Cuban, jazz and Latin communities, integrating traditional Cuban dance and music with a modern jazz aesthetic in an immersive performance experience.
This is a free community event with live entertainment for the whole family, with food vendors onsite for the evening.
Ms Nieves said dancers of all abilities are encouraged to attend this interactive performance.
Immerse yourself in the sounds and rhythms of Latin-America, while chilling out in a magical sunset at the Cooke Park Pavilion on December 3 from 5pm.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.