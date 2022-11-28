Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Latin Sounds at the Pavilion the first of a series of musical performances in Cooke Park

By Newsroom
November 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The main event of the Latin Sounds at the Pavilion is the nine-piece band and solo dancer, Caribé (pictured) - a melding of musicians from Sydney's Cuban, jazz and Latin communities. Picture supplied

Latin Sounds at the Pavilion is the event that will kick-off the summer season in Parkes, according to its organisers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.