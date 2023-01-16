Parkes Champion-Post
'Significant threat' in Marshall Place, Parkes lasts nine hours, 100 people evacuated but ends peacefully for police

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated January 18 2023 - 12:27am, first published January 16 2023 - 3:24pm
A major police operation in Parkes that lasted almost nine hours and saw the evacuation of at least 100 people including a childcare centre, was resolved peacefully police have said.

