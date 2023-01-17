After two years of Covid-interruptions during their senior years, Parkes High School's Year 12 graduates are just keen to start the next stages of their young lives.
Of the five students we spoke to, all of them are heading straight into further study at university or into the workforce, which for some has already started and for others it's only a matter of weeks away now.
Cody Morgan was named School Dux during the school's formal and presentation night in November, an achievement that caught him by surprise, saying he felt there were others who were more deserving.
Cody received a Band 5 in English and recorded an ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) of 78.40.
He plans on studying civil engineering, a four-year course at Wollongong University after gaining early entry. He's looking at a possible career in local government or with the Roads and Maritime Services.
[The HSC] wasn't as stressful as I thought it would be," he said.
Cody admitted working from home during the Covid lockdowns was a lot harder than being in the classroom.
"It was harder to get help than being in the classroom with the teacher," he said.
"The Covid years made it challenging.
"We've worked really hard to get here, I'm very relieved it's done now."
Nia Boggs earned three Band 5s in biology, English and music, scoring an ATAR of 78.10.
She was also offered early entry into the University of Wollongong to study medical and health sciences.
She's considering further study once she's completed her degree, possibly specialising in neurology like a Masters or a Doctorate.
"I've had an interest in science in general from when I started school," Nia said.
"Then as I got older I became interested in the medical side, I'm now interested in the body and how it works."
She wasn't too sure on how to best describe the last 12 months and her exams.
"I was offered lots of early entries so by the end of the HSC it was pretty much stress-free," she added.
At the end of her HSC exams Nia enjoyed a family holiday in the UK, with family connections in Northern Ireland.
Maddy McCormick was thrilled with her Band 6 result in construction, also receiving a Band 4 in community and family studies, PDHPE, biology and English advanced.
Her ATAR came in at 70.10 and thanks to early entry, she too will be studying a civil engineering degree at the University of Wollongong this year.
Though not sure if she'll pursue further studies after that just yet, Maddy does hope to bring her skills back to the country when she's finished.
"The goal is to just be able to come back to regional areas and work," she said.
Meanwhile Charlie Denham-Jones also earned a Band 6 in industrial technology and a Band 4 in English.
His ATAR was 61.75 and he's already found himself an apprenticeship with Northparkes Mines as an auto electrician.
Charlie said initially he was undecided during his HSC year whether he wanted to go to university.
"But then I started looking at apprenticeships... I figured I'd get a trade and start working, and do something I'd prefer," he said.
And Abagail Sharples said she consistently received Band 4s for her subjects and an ATAR of 60.45.
She didn't let the stress of exams get to her in the end because she was already focused on her future.
"I wasn't too fussed on my HSC exams because I received early entry into Charles Sturt University to do a Bachelor of Nursing," Abagail said.
Her interest in nursing stemmed from career days and work experience about mid-high school.
"After that I started looking at university degrees," she said.
"I love how there are so many different pathways in nursing that begin with a basic nursing degree - for example I'm interested in oncology or cosmetic nursing."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
