Take it from a dance fan, there are people who wait all year for the chance to dance to live rock 'n' roll music at the Parkes Elvis Festival.
Even Parkes' January heat, whether on the dance floor at the Memphis Stage uptown or at Cooke Park, is no match for the fun of Slicin' Sand as the hits of the '50s and '60s play.
On Saturday afternoon, Cooke Park hosted some real rockin' fun with the Sydney Swing Katz before the McDonalds Rock 'n' Roll dance competitions.
We don't envy the judges - Sydney Swing Katz - their task in choosing winners from those who took to the dance floor, but congratulations go to:
Under 10s: 1st - Finlay Macgregor and Matilda Baker; 2nd - Harriet Rosser and Harper Mulligan; 3rd - Layla Mulligan and Amber Hodge.
Under 14s: 1st Megan Baker and Sophie Glasson; 2nd Isabelle and Breanna Powell; 3rd Phoebe Smith and Layla Miller.
Under 20s: 1st Jorja Mann and Faith Hancock; 2nd Sophy Jones and Isabella Hughes; 3rd Ruby Charlton and Savannah Ross.
Masters: 1st Gracey Jones and Maddy Oostergo; 2nd Janice Azzopardi and Tamala Smith; 3rd Andrew Camp and Tash Hall.
Groups from Parkes and Dubbo dance studios put on an incredible showcase of Blue Hawaii inspired performances in keeping with the 2023 festival theme.
Orana Dance Company's Graceland Groovers and Memphis Moovers tied first place honours; Parkes Dance Co's senior troupe placed second and their junior troupe third.
Entries in the rock 'n' roll dance competition are taken online in advance of the day, find out more on the festival website.
Check out our full coverage of the Parkes Elvis Festival over the five days when the town and fans celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023. It can all be found in the Elvis Festival section on our website:
We've also marked the milestone with a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
Check out the series here:
