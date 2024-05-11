Visitors serve up thank you lunch for hard-working health teams on International Nurses Day

Local volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church's Rapid Relief Team hosted a lunch for nurses at Parkes Hospital on Thursday, May 9 in support of International Nurses Day.
Rapid Relief Team Local Team Leader Gareth Mansley and 10 volunteers served up approximently 100 meals.
"It's an opportunity for us to give back to our nurses who work tirelessly to look after people and often don't get the thanks they deserve," Gareth said.
"This is their day and our chance to recognise their marvellous efforts with lunch on the Rapid Relief Team.
"Our volunteers are only too happy to serve up a selection of tasty meals including our Signature Burgers. This is an opportunity for our nurses to sit back and soak up the appreciation that we all have for the wonderful job they do."
Western NSW Local Health District Health Services Manager Katrina Mulligan thanked the Rapid Relief Team for their support.
"We are grateful to the RRT for their support of our nurses, medical teams and hospital staff. They dedicate their lives to looking after others, so it is wonderful that they get to be looked after in this way," Katrina said.
"International Nurses Day is a chance to stop and recognise the vital contribution nurses make to society."
The Rapid Relief Team hosted International Nurses Day lunches at 22 hospitals across Australia with more than aproximatly 9,500 meals being served by over 300 volunteers.
The Rapid Relief Team is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.
"Our values are based on care and compassion, and this is one way we get to give back to those who are the backbone of our healthcare service," Gareth said.
Established in 2013, the Rapid Relief Team has more than 14,500 volunteers around the world who support community events and assist emergency services in times of disaster and crisis by providing meals and other support.
