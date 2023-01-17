Parkes Champion-Post

Emma Rossi revealed as Parkes Shire's Australia Day ambassador for 2023

By Newsroom
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 2:08pm
Inspiring Emma Rossi has been an Australia Day ambassador for NSW Premier and Cabinet since 2013. Picture supplied

Television journalist, keynote speaker and women's rights campaigner Emma Rossi has been announced as the Parkes Shire's 2023 Australia Day ambassador.

