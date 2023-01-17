Television journalist, keynote speaker and women's rights campaigner Emma Rossi has been announced as the Parkes Shire's 2023 Australia Day ambassador.
Parkes Shire Council was thrilled to officially announce the news this week.
Emma Rossi spent nearly two decades reporting for news and current affairs on national television, a job that took her overseas as a foreign correspondent, across Australia as a reporter, and into the lounge rooms across the world as a news presenter.
She spent nearly 12 years working in media and communications for the ACCC, the competition and consumer regulator, and for the telecommunications and media regulator.
Emma is well regarded for her philanthropic pursuits mentoring and developing people. She was the public face for Children's e-safety and security and has been an Australia Day ambassador for NSW Premier and Cabinet since 2013.
Emma has taken a national leadership role in improving the online safety for Australian women fleeing domestic violence, and was instrumental in the establishment of Mary's House, a refuge in Sydney's lower north shore for women and children.
Emma was also a founding board director of Active Farmers, a group fitness organisation that has a profound positive impact on physical, community and mental health outcomes in rural Australia.
"Emma has an impressive wealth of experience and knowledge and it is an honour to have her visit Parkes for our Australia Day celebrations," Deputy Mayor Neil Westcott said.
"She is a great role model for the younger generations, addressing important issues occurring across the globe.
"Her involvement with Active Farmers is also inspiring to see, particularly for our shire and other rural shires where mental health issues are prevalent and accessibility to support services is limited."
Council is encouraging residents and visitors join in the number of celebrations and events held across the Parkes Shire on Australia Day.
More information can be found on the Visit Parkes website at www.visitparkes.com.au in the coming week.
