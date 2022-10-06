A Peak Hill couple is playing a vital role in helping to keep a local charity running by the simple act of collecting empty bottles and cans.
But it wouldn't be possible without the support of the wider community.
Bill and Margaret Sanders volunteer with their local branch of Can Assist.
In turn generous locals have dropped off more than 420,000 empty bottles and cans to the couple's Peak Hill home over the past four years.
Their home acts as a collection point for containers eligible for a 10c refund with Return and Earn, which they kindly offered because of its central location.
Bill and Marg sort and bag the containers, and take them to a nearby deposit point.
Since February 2018 they have been integral in raising $42,000 for Can Assist in this way.
The funds support rural cancer patients and their families in the area that includes Tomingley, Trewilga and Mungery, assisting them with expenses such as regular travel to cities for treatment.
Peak Hill Can Assist is only a small team but they are well supported by the community.
Their main source of funding at the moment comes from the can and bottle refund scheme.
Bill says when he began volunteering with the Peak Hill branch of Can Assist in 2014, the charity was already raising money by collecting and crushing cans as part of a different recycling program.
"The rebate for one kilogram of cans was only 60 cents, with approximately 80 crashed cans making up a kilo," he said.
"And the work involved with crushing the cans took up significantly more time.
"So when the Return and Earn initiative started it was an easy decision for the branch to take our containers there."
Volunteers from the Peak Hill Can Assist branch began to collect cans and bottles, and Bill and Marg said things grew from there.
"As word got out in the community that we were a drop off location for containers for Can Assist, people throughout the town started to drop off their empty cans and bottles," Bill said.
"Over the years countless individuals and businesses from the local community have donated their containers."
Bill said the mix of recycling and helping locals has inspired people to get involved.
"The Return and Earn initiative has been a great opportunity for people to do something useful with their used cans and bottles, and at the same time be able to make much needed funds for a wonderful local charity group," he said.
For more information about Return and Earn or to find your nearest deposit point, go to returnandearn.org.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
