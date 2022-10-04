The Parkes Shire is one of 72 local government areas that has been declared a natural disaster area, making it eligible for funding after severe weather and flooding in the last three months.
With a natural disaster declaration for their area, affected communities and individuals can access a range of special assistance measures.
In Parkes, primary producers can apply for concessional loans up to $130,000 and transport subsidies up to $15,000.
Small businesses can apply for concessional loans up to $130,000 and grants up to $50,000, while not-for-profit organisations can apply for concessional loans up to $25,000.
Sporting clubs can also apply for concessional loans up to $10,000 and $2000 grants.
The NSW Government is also contributing $15 million to repair crucial Crown land features, which have been damaged during the floods.
"The February and March flooding events were disastrous for many communities," Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said.
"The record rain caused landslides, erosion, roads to collapse and significant damage from overflowing rivers and creeks.
"This $15 million will be used to help clean-up, repair and restore smaller community assets on Crown Land, such as parks, playgrounds, reserves, visitor and cultural sites and Crown roads, bridges, drains and other structures."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the funding will also ensure local infrastructure in flood-affected communities is built back to a more resilient standard to help withstand future natural disasters.
