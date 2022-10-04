Parkes Champion-Post

Natural disaster funding available for those in the Parkes Shire

By Newsroom
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:24am
Up to 70mm of rain was reported to have fallen in Trundle and Tullamore on September 22, causing flash flooding. This photo was taken of the southern entrance to Trundle. Picture by Ash Farrar

The Parkes Shire is one of 72 local government areas that has been declared a natural disaster area, making it eligible for funding after severe weather and flooding in the last three months.

