After a wet and cold winter, it's time to come out and enjoy spring! Gardens have soaked up all that rain, and more rain this week, and trees and plants are looking healthy and fabulous.
Local artists have been busy creating all through the winter and are very generously opening up their studios to the public for the Open Gardens 'n' Galleries on Sunday. This is an excellent chance to view gardens and private studios.
Parkes QUE members look forward to your company throughout the day, from 10am to 4.30pm. Their wonderful cooks have morning tea and lunch all sorted at the Parkes Racecourse.
A happy mix of plants, trees and lawn, including irises, geraniums and lavenders that give the garden structure and year-round foliage. Seeds and bulbs are mass planted for a changing palette of colours and forms. Two glorious Japanese Maples, a fruiting Avocado and possibly the tallest Jacaranda in town, as well as newly planted trees that will provide more shade in the years to come. Designed as a garden to survive droughts but flourish in the rain, and most importantly, a beautiful place to share with family and friends.
*Eight stalls in this garden - so much variety and fun! These include:
Being an artist, inspiration for Elsie is always colour, texture and design. The layout of the garden contains many rooms which divide the garden and provide lots of lovely spaces to sit and enjoy life and entertain friends and family. Roses, salvias, rosemary, euphorbias, and perennials have been chosen to suit the climate, and trees include Crab Apples, Irish Strawberry, Gleditsia, and a selection of Ornamental Pears.
Studio - display and sales: Art from artist Margaret Marshall, pottery by Parkes Potters.
A large, eclectic, open plan, country garden that features a native garden, cottage beds, fruit and olive orchard, succulent garden, tropical garden with pond, small Italian style garden and vegetable plots. A feature of the native garden is a mature Eucalyptus Caesia (Silver Princess). The garden seeks to take advantage of the expansive views to the east from all aspects. This garden also features Karen's detached art studio where visitors can tour, view and purchase artworks on the day. Art activities and demonstrations will also be a feature at this garden.
The garden was begun in 2015 and is best described as a cottage garden with brick paths that enable the garden enthusiast to wander through, beneath the Manchurian pears, whilst viewing the iris, agapanthus, and hedging. Set on acreage with lawn expanses for backyard soccer games, the garden slopes toward the billabong creek. A display of quilts showing different techniques, machine sewing, appliqué, hand sewing, heirloom techniques and hand quilting.
You can purchase your wristband and map from https://humanitix.com.au/au, Regional Business Supplies 137 Clarinda Street (cash only), Parkes Visitors Centre (on the day - cash only) and the racecourse.
Check Facebook for updates on the Parkes QUE Club and Parkes Open Gardens pages.
