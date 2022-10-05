A happy mix of plants, trees and lawn, including irises, geraniums and lavenders that give the garden structure and year-round foliage. Seeds and bulbs are mass planted for a changing palette of colours and forms. Two glorious Japanese Maples, a fruiting Avocado and possibly the tallest Jacaranda in town, as well as newly planted trees that will provide more shade in the years to come. Designed as a garden to survive droughts but flourish in the rain, and most importantly, a beautiful place to share with family and friends.

