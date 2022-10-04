Parkes has its first Community Recycling Centre, established with the support of a $150,000 grant from the Environmental Trust as part of the EPA's Waste Less Recycle More initiative.
The centre will help to dispose of what is described as problem waste, with residents able to drop off paints, oils, gas bottles, fluoro lights, smoke detectors, batteries and other items, free of charge.
All now a reality for Parkes Shire Council, staff and councillors were thrilled to officially open the facility on Tuesday morning.
NSW EPA's Director of Circular Economy Programs Kathy Giunta said the Parkes Recycling Centre joins a network of 97 other facilities across the state that have to date collected more than 17 thousand tonnes of problem waste.
"We are excited to see another Community Recycling Centre built and ready to go," Ms Giunta said.
"We know this centre will play an important role in reducing pollution and protecting the beautiful environment of Parkes and its surrounds."
Most of the items accepted at community recycling centres can be reused or recycled.
"Lead acid batteries, for example, are sent to recyclers where the lead, acid and plastic are recovered and recycled. Gas bottles are put back into circulation and used oils can be processed to become lubricants," Ms Giunta said.
"We'd like to thank Parkes Shire Council for their commitment to reducing waste and keeping our waterways and environment clean - with this centre set to deliver not just now but well into the future."
Parkes Shire Mayor Ken Keith OAM said the new facility offered a permanent, free drop-off solution that will make problem waste disposal a lot easier for all Parkes Shire residents.
"We are proud to be bringing another environmentally-focused facility to the shire in our efforts to continue to provide sustainable solutions for the future of our region," he said.
The Parkes Community Recycling Centre is located at the Parkes Waste Facility at 104 Brolgan Road and is purpose-built for residential customers only.
It is open 8.30am-4.30pm Tuesday to Friday, and from 10am-4.30pm Saturday and Sunday, with last entry at 4.15pm on all days.
The centre accepts household quantities (20kg or 20L) of the following problem wastes for free:
The EPA has awarded more than $5 million in educational grants and more than $13 million in infrastructure grants to establish Community Recycling Centres across NSW.
