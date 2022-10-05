Three special people from the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club have been honoured with life memberships.
The club held its 2022 annual general meeting on September 25, attended by 65 bowlers and social members.
During the meeting a special announcement and presentation was made to three valued bowling members.
Terrific applause greeted the news as John Carr, John Ward and Colin Mudie were presented with life membership in acknowledgement and deep appreciation of their volunteer work in and around the bowling club.
The three bowlers were nominated by the Mens' Bowling Committee to recognise the decades of meritorious service to the club, particularly developing, maintaining and enhancing both the club's and bowlers' amenities and facilities. This together with promoting bowls, and developing and fostering the sporting volunteer culture that exists currently within the club.
Each of them has had extensive history serving on bowls and club committees in executive positions.
Their considerable amount, depth and length of volunteer service to developing the club and bowls has significantly aided and enhanced the high standard of amenities, facilities and volunteer culture in the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club.
The club and all members sincerely congratulate and thank John Carr, John Ward and Colin Mudie, who now share life membership with Terry Horan, Maureen Stone, Gwenda Carty, Colin Hayward, Bob Riseborough, Graham Barby, Liz Byrne, Ray Jones and Audrey Jones.
