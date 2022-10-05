Parkes Champion-Post

Trio volunteer decades to enhancing Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

By Marty Tighe
October 5 2022 - 9:00pm
John Carr, John Ward and Colin Mudie have been honoured with life membership at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club for all of their volunteer work spanning decades. Picture submitted

Three special people from the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club have been honoured with life memberships.

