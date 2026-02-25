Students of Parkes Christian School enjoyed a day of competition, encouragement and school spirit at their annual swimming carnival.

The day was filled with competitive and participation events across all age groups with students showing impressive determination in the water while cheering on one another from the sidelines.

From seasoned swimmers aiming for qualification times to those bravely entering events for the first time, Parkes Christian School said the carnival reflected the inclusive culture and positive attitude encouraged at PCS.

Age champions from the day were:

Primary - Lesandul Hingurugoda Arachchi and Harleigh Bennett (8yrs), Alfred Dixon and Hazel Unger (9yrs), Seth Austin and Mila Davey (10yrs), John McConnell and Lotti Dixon (11yrs), Owen Collier, Nick Davis, April Unger and Marly Mol (12yrs).

High School - Lawson Wright and Elizabeth Toomey (12yrs), Regi Dixon and Maggie McConnell (13yrs), Timmy Longhurst and Nahla Hennessy (14yrs), Jamison Lee and Pippa Westcott (15yrs), Kelly Ellis and Phoebe Longhurst (16yrs), Hunter Bilsborough and Nicole Ellis (17yrs), Lachlan Unger, William Bligh and Ruby Wilson (18yrs).

"The carnival would not have been possible without the many parents who volunteered throughout the day, assisting with timekeeping, marshalling and encouragement.

Rhyley Moore, Harleigh Bennett, Jorja Hetherington had fun by the pool during the swimming carnival. SwimmingCarnival134.jpg Phoebe Longhurst and Lara Amery were ready to swim. Nicole Ellis was a strong competitor in the pool. Sophie Thompson, Mrs Grover (Teacher), August Grover, Mila Giles and Azalea Orim had fun at the pool. Elka Townsend, Ellie Wright and Bill Wright. Jemimah Schofield, Hazel Unger and Le-Rie van Wyk had fun at the Parkes Aquatic Centre. Abri Schwartz and Peter McIntyre were cheering on their team in the pool. Tilly Watts and Adelaide Watt were all smiles at the swimming carnival.

"A special thank you goes to local swim coach Barbara Weaver, who once again generously gave her time and expertise to assist with official decisions, including qualifying swimmers for the Zone Carnival."

The CSSA Far West Zone Swimming Carnival was held last week with 17 primary and 30 high school students travelling to Orange to represent their school.

The 47 students competed in 139 events, qualifying for 43 events at sate level.

An outstanding 64 personal bests were achieved on the day.

Timmy Longhurst broke two Zone records and was named Zone Age Champion.

Lebron Murray, Elizabeth Toomey, and Kelly Ellis were also named Age Champions at Zone.

Twenty students have now qualified for the State Swimming Championships in March.

"We would also like to thank the pool canteen team for providing food for students and staff on what was a busy day," Parkes Christian School said.

"We are lucky to have such a fantastica facility in town such as the Parkes Aquatic Centre which is a great place to hold our carnivals."

Events such as the swimming carnival are a highlight of the school calendar, not only for the competitive element, but for the sense of community they foster.

Parkes Christian School has experienced significant growth in recent year and opportunities such as the annual swimming carnival allow students across all year levels to come together in a fun and active environment.

"We are proud of the respectful conduct shown throughout the day and congratulate all participants on their efforts."