Four teenagers made their first grade debuts for the Parkes Boars last Friday night, joining a proud legacy of homegrown talent rising through the club’s ranks to wear the top jersey.

Slade Moore, Darcy Summerhayes, Zac Guy and Rhys Thompson hit the ground running in round 3 of the New Holland Cup competition against the Narromine Gorillas at Narromine in a Friday night match under lights.

They may not have got the chocolates in their 59-12 loss, the club reported, but it was a great effort none the less, especially away from home, and the future of Parkes Rubgy is bright they said.

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