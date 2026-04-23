Parkes' sporting stars produced clinical performances across the weekend, showcasing their talent and drive early to make 2026 their year.

Both our seniors right down to our littlest juniors in rugby league hit the fields on Saturday and Sunday for the start of their seasons.

And locals were spoiled for choice of who to watch with all Spacemen, Spacecats and Marists teams at home at Pioneer, Northparkes and Spicer ovals.

All four grades in seniors might have fallen short against the Dubbo CYMS in round one, but three of those matches finished within an eight-point margin.

Among the highlights were the 18s who went down 16-14 with a try conceded in the final minutes.

But what made it more impressive were the 10 debutants for this game.

Parkes scored in the opening minutes against Dubbo but headed into the sheds at halftime down 12-6.

As the Spacemen reported, it's looking like a big year ahead with this squad.

The Spacecats also had five on debut on Sunday morning in what was a hard-fought clash with Dubbo.

Fighting for try of the week bragging rights were Campbell Woolnough scoring from dummy half on his first grade debut, Eli Constable sneaking across the line in the corner for the Reggies, a Lachlan Thomas chip in the 18s and Nat Gardiner on the attack in league tag.

Chloe Carty was outstanding in round 2 of the Central West Premier League Hockey, slotting a hat-trick in Parkes United's 5-0 win against Bathurst Souths. She's pictured here in her round 1 home match. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Meanwhile in the women's Central West Premier League Hockey:

Chloe Carty was outstanding in round 2 against Bathurst Souths at Bathurst, slotting a hat-trick with exceptional positioning and composure in front of goal.

Scoring three of Parkes United's five goals in another 5-0 smashing, it earnt the teenager the club's Players Player for the week.

The club said Carty was constantly in the right place at the right time and made every opportunity count, describing it as "a seriously dominant performance".

"The girls came away with a commanding 5–0 win over Bathurst Souths," Parkes United reported.

"It was a full team effort with strong defence, great structure through the midfield and relentless pressure all game.

"The connections are building and it’s showing on the scoreboard."