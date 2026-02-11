During January our hockey athletes traded the turf for wooden floors as they competed in National Indoor Hockey Championships across Canberra and Goulburn.

In under 18s Sam Quince worked hard in the NSW State side as goalkeeper contributing to the team's winning campaign which resulted in gold.

The team started their championships with three wins and one draw in their pool matches.

Their result includes a 4-1 win against Western Australia, 8-0 win against Victoria, 15-0 win against South Australia and a 1-all draw against Queensland Gold.

NSW faced Queensland Gold again in the semi final, this time NSW showed their dominance with a 3-2 win that progressed them into the gold medal match.

They were then again up against Victoria.

NSW were able to add another win to their campaign when it mattered most to claim the gold, winning against Victoria 3-1.

Jordan Grosvenor also represented Parkes as part of the team as the NSW State manager.

More medals were won by the under 16s NSW State side including Parkes players Sam Westcott and Leo Allan.

The boys contributed to the teams' undefeated campaign before reaching the grand final against Queensland Maroon.

Their gold medal match ended in a 4-4 tie before the result came down to a shootout where Queensland proved to be too good claiming the gold three shootout goals to NSW's two.

Their championship campaign included three wins in their pool matches resulting in a 7-4 win against Victoria, 9-1 win against Queensland Gold and a 4-0 win against South Australia.

They then progressed into the quarter final against Western Australia winning 8-0 before winning their semi final against Queensland Gold 5-2 before their defeat in the grand final.

Toby Collins, Patrick (PJ) McPherson, Finlay Quince and Daisy Rice all finished fifth in their respective National campaigns.

Toby who represented NSW Blues in the under 21s competition came up against a tough Pool A with one win against Victoria 3-1 and four losses which placed NSW Blues in the 5/6 classification match.

NSW were able to pull through and claim their second win of the championships and place fifth with a 2-1 win against ACT.

PJ and Finlay played for NSW Blues in the under 16s tournament winning one of three pool games to Western Australia 7-3.

This result saw them in the quarter final against Queensland Gold which resulted in a 5-all draw progressing the game into a shootout where unfortunately Queensland were able to get one goal in which was enough to win against NSW.

PJ and Finlay were then up against Western Australia in their semi final winning 9-3 against Western Australia before playing in the 5/6 classification match.

Against ACT NSW Blues were able to claim fifth position with a 5-1 win.

Daisy Rice was part of the NSW Blues under 14s team who had three wins and three losses throughout their campaign.

They started their championship with one 7-0 win against South Australia and two losses in their pool games.

They were then up against a strong Queensland Flare side in the quarter finals who took the win from NSW with a 2-1 score line before NSW had a strong win in the semi finals against Western Australia 5-0.

This placed NSW in the 5/6 classification match against ACT which they were able to win 3-1.

Richard Rice was also representing NSW during Nationals as the Assistant Coach for the under 14 NSW Blues boys side who finished their campaign sixth.

Lily Collins received the call up to play for South Australia in the under 18s national championships.

Lily was part of South Australia's first victory across all South Australia team campaigns this year and the program's first indoor win in around eight years.

Their win was a 1-0 victory against Tasmania who they later had a 1-all draw with in the championship.

Lily's team also took out the Play the Whistle Award which recognises teams who demonstrate outstanding sportsmanship, fair play and respect for officials.

They ended their championship campaign eighth.