Where else will you find Peter O'Donnell on the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend other than behind the wheel of a car.

This Parkes man is about to conquer his eleventh Bathurst enduro this Easter Sunday and he's once again doing it in the name of Ronald McDonald House.

He's teaming up with Garry Mennell and Scott Turner, and thanks to the return of major sponsor Spinifex Recruiting who are thrilled to be back on board, they're proud to be competing and raising money for the Central West charity.

The car will display the same sponsors as last year, all of whom are great ongoing contributors to Ronald McDonald House Central West.

In addition to their returning sponsors, Spinifex Recruiting is pleased to welcome new supporters from Parkes, who now have a branch in Orange, Blatch's.

The team will proudly wear their hat on race day.

They are also joined by Ten Tops, one of the Bernardi's businesses operating across NSW.

Spinifex's BMW 335i will again sport a striking new orange livery instead of the traditional white, adding a fresh and vibrant look to the grid.

O'Donnell can't wait to strap on the helmet and take on The Mountain again.

"I have to pinch myself every time I get the privilege to do a Bathurst event - particularly enduro ones," he said.

"Along with the enjoyment, we also like to include helping a great cause.

"This year we are again teaming up with Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW.

"I am in awe of the work they do and the enormous difference they make for kids and their whole families when they need to be in Orange for important treatment.

"To keep the family together can be extremely tough without support, which is why Ronald McDonald House offers accommodation for parents with ill or injured kids who need to travel to Orange."

The dedicated team of staff at Ronald McDonald House is guided by executive officer Rebecca Walsh and relies on a committed group of volunteers who generously give their time.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Peter and Spinifex Recruiting for the 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, with all funds staying in the Central West," said board member Geoff Rice.

This year funds raised will go towards the CEO Walk in My Shoes initiative for Ronald McDonald House.

Many local companies have shown their support including Blatch's Parkes and Orange, Bernardis - Ten Tops, Ficus, Elders Insurance - Western Plains, Telescope Tyres, Moxey Farms - Australian Fresh Milk Holdings, Steve Magil Earthmoving, Goodsell Machinery, Agricultural Equipment Holdings, NuPoint Management System, Kustom Car Wash, McDonald's Mudgee, Parkes and Forbes, and Ray White Parkes.

Signs-You-See has donated time and product for the stickers.

The 2025 Bathurst 6 Hour will feature a record-breaking 72-car grid, the largest in the event's history.

This diverse field includes professional teams and drivers, as well as passionate amateurs living their dream of tackling the iconic Mount Panorama circuit.

The competition promises to be fierce, with 14 different brands and more than 20 models represented across eight classes.