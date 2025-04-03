Danielle McDonald has had her first podium finish racing full-time in America in the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC).

Round four at Camp Coker in South Carolina saw Danielle take out third place in the WXC class.

"Absolutely stoked to put my AmPro Racing Yamaha machine on the box this weekend and get my first GNCC podium," Danielle wrote on her social media.

"Felt so good to be back up there dicing it with the girls, lots of fun battles all race.

"I pulled the holeshot and was able to lead for a little while until arm pump got the better of me but I am extremely happy with my riding, I have come a long way since last round."

Danielle is currently sitting 11th on the WXC championship ladder after not being able to compete in rounds one and two due to still recovering from her ACL reconstruction.

She managed to place 10th in round three at Talladega, Alabama after nearly five months off the bike.

Danielle's next race will be 12 to 14 April at the The Old Gray, Tennessee for round five.

"Let's keep the ball rolling for next round," Danielle said.