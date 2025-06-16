RACING

With COLIN HODGES

A Parkes trainer and owner have won the prestigious Parkes Services Club Coradgery Cup with Way to Devine at the Parkes Picnic Races.

Critically injured in a race fall at Tomingley in 2019, Parkes jockey Michael Hackett has not ridden since but maintains an interest in racing as the part owner of Way To Divine.

Hackett, who rode nearly 300 winners, is now vice president of the Parkes Jockey Club and shares ownership of Way To Divine with local trainer Sharon Jeffries and her husband former jockey Dale Jeffries, and for the big crowd it was a popular win on Saturday.

Settling near last in the 1400 metres feature race, the strongly supported Way To Divine ($3.10 to $2.80 favourite) was sent forward from the 500 metres point by top jockey Mathew Cahill from Cowra and down the straight wore down Geostorm (Clayton Gallagher, $3.50) to win by over two lengths with Loud ((Kody Nestor, $8) over four lengths away in third place.

Chris Foyster from Dubbo was very happy when Pontoon Prince which he owns and bred won the opening event, the 800 metres Central West Credit Union Maiden Plate.

Offspring of the former speedy mare Gillie Mooch which won races for Foyster, the Troy McCarney, Dubbo trained Pontoon Prince (Zoe Hunt, $4.20) raced close to the lead before scoring by a length from Ufana (Shayleigh Ingelse, $1.80 favourite) and Ransom’s Girl (Jordan Quince, $3.70).

Canberra trainer John Rolfe was disappointed when Prairie Legend was slowly away and finished unplaced, however he had better fortune when William won the 1200 metres McPherson Parts & Services Benchmark 50 Handicap.

William (John Kissick, $6) raced outside the leader and edged ahead to beat Candid (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $2.80 equal favourite) and World Reign (Ken Dunbar, $6).

Ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes for Orange trainer Melissa Harrison, Hasime ($2.80) resumed from a spell in the 1200 metres Agriwest Maiden Handicap and after being 4 lengths behind the leading trio approaching the home turn was a game winner from Phils Colours (Ken Dunbar, $2.60) and Sheza Widgee (Mathew Cahill, $11).

The well named Shaddup (from Demand Attention) won the 1000 metres Telescope Tyres Class 1 Handicap for Bathurst trainer Dean Mirfin.

Swilken Bridge and Lockdown Lad led for home before Shaddup (Shannen Llewellyn, $4.60) swept to a convincing win over Satashi (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $5) and the $1.70 favourite Media Coverage ridden by Clayton Gallagher.

The Bligh Picnic Races at Mudgee are on Saturday with the Coonamble Cannonball TAB meeting on Sunday.