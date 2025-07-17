RACING

By COLIN HODGES

Amid emotional scenes, the grand warrior of western area racing Billy Bent Ear has bowed out as a last start winner.

At the Wean Picnic meeting north east of Gunnedah on Saturday, the Dubbo based owner and trainer Connie Greig was in tears as she announced the immediate retirement of Billy Bent Ear following the win by the old warhorse in the feature sprint, the 1000 metres Whitehaven Coal Nandewar Bracelet Trophy Handicap.

Apart from Connie Greig there were plenty of tears flowing from stable staff and members of the Billy Bent Ear fan club who are regularly seen at meetings wearing their distinctive shirts and caps.

In a thrilling charge to the line, Billy Bent Ear ($3) ridden by Todd Bailey, in a 3 way photo finish edged out stablemate Maryland Bridge (Grady Spokes, $10) and the Julia Presits trained Hermosa Rosa (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.20 favourite).

Opposing the 12 year old Billy Bent Ear in the 7 horse field were 4, 5 and 6 year old, well performed gallopers.

While the majority of racehorses are retired well before 40 starts, Billy Bent Ear had an incredible 170 starts and retired with the imposing record of 20 wins and 51 placings and prizemoney earnings of $294,100.

Going out on top, Billy Bent Ear was the leader on the qualifying point score ladder for the 1100 metres $50,000 Picnic Championship Final to be held at Dubbo in September while stablemate Blackhill Kitty is the leader for the 1400 metres $50,000 Final.

(Due to compulsory retirement when turning 13 years on August 1, Billy Bent Ear would have been unable to contest the final).

Bred by Bob Tyack, Billy Bent Ear was born on a freezing day with frost on his ears and later had “Frosty “ as his stable name.

Due to an early infection the nerves were deadened and one ear became rigid and jutted out, hence the name Billy Bent Ear being registered.

Trained at Dubbo by the owner Bob Tyack, the first win for Billy Bent Ear was at Carinda in August 2015 when ridden by Kacie Chater and beating Jonah Hex and Pretty Relic.

Numerous placings followed with wins at Dubbo and Parkes TAB meetings when ridden by Michael Hackett.

When Bob Tyack retired from training he sold Billy Bent Ear to the Greig stable where Bob had been working for some time.

Yesterday, when reflecting on the career of the veteran galloper, Connie Greig recalled riding most of the trackwork on Billy Bent Ear, part of her 20 plus team, because "he was the quietest horse in the stable".

"Such a kind natured horse, more like a kids pony, and could have been ridden by a young child.

"I think he was able to have such an incredible number of starts because he was so easy care with no need for additional racing gear and only had minimal visits from the vet," Connie said.

Summing up a memorable career, Connie Greig stated, “Billy Bent Ear, no world beater, but an amazing horse in so many ways and I just love him."

Hoofnote.

Racing NSW in 2023 launched an initiative, Equimillion, to give retired racehorses the opportunity for an active and fulfilling future.

Held in Sydney, the categories offering substantial prizes include showing, eventing, dressage and showjumping with the sponsored handlers and riders principally being amateurs and the thoroughbreds at different stages of re-training for their new life away from racing.

The 2025 Equimillion is planned for the October long weekend and Dubbo Turf Club intend to be the sponsor of Billy Bent Ear and Connie Greig.