Sunday's field at the Parkes Gold Cup races were near capacity - barring four places - and the Parkes Jockey Club couldn't be happier.

The meeting received 175 racing nominations for its eight-race program, with 132 of them acceptances, including emergencies.

Jockey club president Alex Prout said there were 100 starters on the day.

"The maximum possible starters would have been 104 so most races were at capacity or a full field," Prout said.

"Some races had 30 nominations alone, our biggest field is 14, with six emergencies.

"It was a good success, we had a really good day with a big field."

And while it was hoped the new $100,000 Xtra Bonus Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (race 1) would be a great incentive to attract horses from country areas across the state, it did draw entries from areas that don't usually attend Cup Day.

Like Tamworth.

Owner of the Inglis Maiden Handicap winner Amoruso, James Carolan from Tamworth, said the Inglis race was definitely a main attraction for him and his team to travel to Parkes.

"The track's racing really well today," he said on Sunday.

Carolan's horse Knife’s Edge also won the $40,000 Parkes Services Club Parkes Cup, and jockey who raced both horses Shannen Llewellyn won three races on the day - the third being the 1300m Parkes Courier Services|Parkes Farm Centre BM58 Handicap.

Prout said they felt very privileged to have hosted the Inglis Maiden here in Parkes.

The club was happy with the crowd turnout too, they're hoping it'll only grow as they continue to host the range of social activities trackside each year.

The entertainment included live music and markets, and for the kids jumping castles, face painting and miniature golf.

"It's a big space at the racecourse so it's hard to tell numbers," Prout said.

"When I thought it was getting quiet, I'd look around and it would pick up again so it looked like people were coming and going over the day.

"We'll keep it going if we get the support, that determines what you can put on and the amount you put on."