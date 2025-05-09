The Parkes Jockey Club's premier racing event is just around the corner and it's looking to be a milestone year in more ways than one.

The Parkes Gold Cup is on again on Sunday, 18 May and it'll be drawing entries and audiences trackside from near and far.

Not only is it a TAB meeting that will give the club greater exposure, it also features an eight-race program with $280,000 prizemoney, a major sponsor who marks 10 years' supporting the event and for the first time will see the running of an Inglis Xtra Bonus Series race that's incentivised with a $100,000 bonus to the winner.

It's the 1000m Country Boosted Maiden Handicap, open to any horse in country NSW that has never won a race and Parkes Jockey Club president Alex Prout hopes it will attract trainers from across the state.

"It's the first time we're hosting it here, I was pretty excited when I heard about it," Alex said.

"It's a good incentive for trainers to travel to Parkes from further afield."

Of course that's not the only excitement on the day, horses, trainers and owners will be vying for the coveted Parkes Services Club Parkes Gold Cup raced over 1600m.

Another feature race is the Coachman Hotel Satellite Sprint raced over 1200m.

It's the Services Club's 10th year as major sponsor of the Cup, something the club is extremely proud of.

"We're proud to be ongoing sponsors of the Parkes Jockey Club for 10 years," said Parkes Services Club general manager Mike Phillips.

He said the event is one of their longest they've been sponsoring and it's all about keeping money and support within the community.

"We're also partners with the jockey club, we feed the jockeys and race callers sandwiches and slices. We help wherever we can," Mike said.

"They're part of the community too and we're community orientated, we work well together."

There's just as much action trackside with the club continuing to grow the meeting at the Parkes Racecourse into a family event with kids activities, live music and markets.

"We received a big grant last year to go towards the event with a focus on bringing extra activities," Alex said.

"Parkes Shire Council has helped out this year with one of their Community Assistance grants.

"Because the Parkes Picnic Races focus more on the social side, we're aiming to bring something a little different with more family-focused activities."

There will be inflatable obstacle courses and soft play, six hole mini golf and face painting.

Robbi and Ben, who are Tamworth Country Music Festival's 'Best of the Buskers' from 2024 and who recently opened for country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley, will be the entertainment.

Market stalls and food vendors will be open and operating, as will the bar and bookmakers.

There are marquees and reserved seating packages available to anyone interested, and a free courtesy bus.

All online tickets purchased before 15 May have the option of a free courtesy bus, picking up from your residential address.

Tickets are available at 123tix.com.au/events/47752/parkes-gold-cup-2025.

Gates open at 11.30am.