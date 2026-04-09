The 2026 seasons for both the men’s and women’s Parkes United Premier League sides will officially be hitting-off at home with a double header this weekend.

The Parkes Hockey Complex is the place to be this Saturday as the town hosts one of two double headers in the Central West Premier League Hockey.

This weekend is actually round 2 for our men but with Parkes having the bye in round 1 on 28 March, our reigning champions' campaign and fight to defend their title gets underway Saturday against the Dubbo Lions.

READ MORE: Two wins, 14 years apart

The Home Cup will also be up for grabs, it's held by a team that remains undefeated on home turf.

If the current holder is defeated on their home turf, the cup passes to the team that beat them.

Parkes United men currently hold the title and the Lions are aiming to steal it.

Round 1 for our women begins Saturday with Parkes facing Orange CYMS.

The women take to the field at 12.30pm and the men play at 1.55pm.

Bathurst is also set for a massive afternoon for its double header and features not one but two local derbies between South Bathurst and St Pats.

Captain-coach Jack Elliott, who's also the league's men's vice president, said the Parkes men's side has been tracking well over the preseason and they're looking forward to what 2026 has in store for them.

"We've had good numbers, plenty of fitness for the guys, though everyone needs it," he said.

"We lost a few from last year but we're still looking good with a good squad.

"[There are] good young juniors coming through so we're looking forward to the year."

South Bathurst Hockey Club has returned to the men's competition this year.

"Souths coming back into the comp will be good for everyone I think ...they're a good side," Elliott said.

The Parkes Hockey veteran said they're working on the same areas and have the same focus off the back of last year's historic premiership win.

"To be fit, be fast and have good basics, then hockey looks after itself," he said as their main goal.

Elliott's final comments were for the community to "get around the boys this year" and he thanked all their sponsors for their ongoing support.

He'd love to see a big home crowd at the hockey fields on Saturday.

"There’s nothing better than a home crowd, so grab your friends, wear your red and white, and get loud," he said.

"Let’s pack the sidelines and get right behind our teams as they start their season strong."