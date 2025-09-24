This year's premiership winning Parkes United hockey team had three previous title winners among them.

Pete Amor, Jack Elliott and Andrew Bourke are now two-time Central West Premier League hockey winners.

The trio were part of the first Parkes men's team to win the competition back in 2011.

Now in the competition's 27-year history the trio have been by each other's side to help put Parkes on the premiership trophy twice.

Now Parkes United captain, Elliott was only 17 when he was part of Parkes' first victory which was a close 3-2 grand final win.

This year the team won with a comfortable 6-2 score line.

"It's still an awesome feeling both times but just a little bit different," Elliott said.

"The last one was obviously a lot, lot closer and this one, once we were up 5-2 and then got it to 6-2 we sort of knew the game was finished.

"Back in 2011 when it was 3-2, it could have quite easily gone either way, all the way until the end of the game."

Despite both grand final wins being very different from each other Elliott said both were very special.