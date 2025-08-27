In what has already been a historic year for Parkes United, it's one that continues to write history.

The men's side competing in the Central West Premier League Hockey competition have claimed their first ever minor premiership, first home major semi final and now their first ever home grand final.

On Saturday the side defeated reigning premiers Lithgow Workies Storm 3-1 to claim their most significant historic first of the season yet, a home grand final.

By quarter time in the major semi final both Parkes and Lithgow had been unable to get some points on the board.

Parkes Premier League Facebook page said the boys were showing great patience against a strong defence from Lithgow in the first quarter.

By half time Parkes managed to score with an outstanding deflection by one of their younger players Tom Rix, this followed with a deflection to Declan Daley in the third quarter.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the score was 2-1 Parkes' way, with Lithgow also managing to score in the third quarter.

The boys needed to put one more goal on the scoreboard and that they did with a goal to Tom Searl who also captained the side for his first time and earnt himself players player for the match.

Jack Elliott who has been the captain of the side for the whole season but was unfortunately out for the major semi final due to injury said, "Tom to step up in a major semi to captain for his first time and win is a good result".

"It probably wasn't our greatest game but semi finals hockey is a bit like that, you don't have to play your best you just have to do enough to win and that's what we did," he said.

Parkes' major semi final win adds to the outstanding year the team has had this season.

"We've had a really good season, to go undefeated is a massive effort and we've had a really big squad this year of about 26 so it hasn't just been the same 16 guys each week playing," Elliott said.

"The whole squad has contributed in a massive way."

It all hasn't come without a massive effort with the team beginning training in January for the April to September competition.

"Everyone has put in a lot of effort throughout the year and now everyone’s getting some rewards out of it," Elliott said.

He said having a home grand final is a huge advantage to the team and is not only massive for Parkes United but for Parkes hockey as a whole.

"The last time Parkes was in a grand final was two years ago (2023) but we've only ever won the competition once and that was in 2011, and there is three of us still in the team from that 2011 side."

Previously the men's side had only reached the grand final once before that in the competition's 27-year history.

"It was so important for us that we won that, (major semi final) it's huge for us," Elliott said.

What makes the Parkes United team so strong is their fitness and their pace.

"We're fit and we're fast and we are able to move the ball around fast," Elliott said.

"We're a good squad, we're all great mates, we get along off the field and we're all local juniors, we've all played a lot of hockey with each other for a long time.

"We just want to be out there working hard for each other and trying to win for each other."

Looking ahead the team will be working on their game plan and staying disciplined.

"We just need to keep doing what we're doing and we should be fine," Elliott said.

"It's a grand final but it is just another game of hockey, whoever does the basic things right is going to win at the end."

The whole Parkes United team would love to see a huge crowd for their first-ever home grand final.

"We’d love to see a massive crowd, retired hockey players, old hockey players, support from people in the town, everyone to get over there to support us making the grand final, because we’ve never had one in Parkes and we never know if we will ever have one again," Elliott added.

Parkes United will be up against this weekend's preliminary final winner at McGlynn Sporting Complex in Parkes on Saturday, 6 September.