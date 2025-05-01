Parkes Panthers are kicking-off their Central West AFL Tier 2 season campaign this weekend in Bathurst against Bathurst Giants.

Panthers had a strong season last year finishing the competition in fourth and are looking to build on their momentum this season.

"We have a lot of new guys who have never played AFL before so we are looking to build on skills and knowledge of the game," Panthers player Dylan Sheedy said.

This year's Panthers team is a mix of new and returning players which Sheedy says is a very youthful side who are very fit and are keen to run.

The team's strength is their ability to get along on and off the field.

"I think we just get along really well so that's going to make footy a lot more fun and easier on the weekends," Sheedy said.

The Panthers had the opportunity to test out their preseason training in games against Gunnedah and Dubbo at a gala day in Dubbo recently.

"That was really good. We won against Gunnedah and were beaten by Dubbo so that was a good outcome for us."

Leading the Panthers this season on the field as captain is Peter Webb, alongside Robert Newton as coach.

"Peter brings 200 games of experience to the team, he is extremely experienced, level headed and skillful, and Robert is a fresh flavour," Sheedy said.

"This is Robert's first year as coach. He didn't expect to be coaching this year but he has taken the role on very well, taking it by the reigns which is great."

Also supporting the team is club president Mark Salau who Sheedy says is taking the club in a really good direction.

The Panthers are looking for a win to start their season this Saturday but are looking forward to getting their new players out on the field.

"We've got a bus booked with a dress up theme on the way back so it should be a good little social outing for the boys," Sheedy added.

We wish the Panthers good luck and look forward to watching their first home game, which will be held on Saturday, 24 May at Northparkes Oval where they will take on the Orange Tigers in round 4.