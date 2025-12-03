More than 19 hectares of Crown land will be returned to the ownership of Peak Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council, the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure has announced this week.

The news follows a successful Aboriginal land claim by the NSW Aboriginal Land Council.

Crown Lands within the Department has assessed and granted a claim of 19.65 hectares of land near Albert in the north-west of the Parkes Shire.

The land will be returned to the ownership of Peak Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council, the Department said, providing new opportunities for cultural, social and economic benefits for the Wiradjuri community.

Peak Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council board member Christine Peckham said it's an area of significance to First Nations people.

"The Aboriginal community has longstanding continuous connections to that land and the Bogan River and Dandaloo and Albert areas," she said.

“The return of this land is great as it is a place of significance.

"This gives us the opportunity to continue our custodianship and look after country as we have for generations.”

Under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983, the NSW Aboriginal Land Council and Local Aboriginal Land Councils have a right to lodge land claims on Crown land.

Once lodged, land claims must be assessed against non-discretionary statutory criteria in the Act, including whether the land was lawfully used or occupied at the time of the claim, or was needed for an essential public purpose.

If the land is found to be lawfully used, occupied or likely to be needed for an essential public purpose, the land claim is refused.

If a land claim is granted, the Crown land is transferred as freehold land to the ownership of the claimant land council.

“I am pleased to see this section of land returned to the ownership and stewardship of the local Aboriginal community,"

Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said.

“This is a great outcome for the local community and another example of how we can deliver positive outcomes in the spirit of the Act.”