Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey has welcomed news that new mobile phone infrastructure has been approved for Dubbo through the latest round of the Mobile Black Spot Program, but says this goes only a small way to addressing connectivity problems across the electorate.

Funding for new resilient mobile phone infrastructure at north-east Dubbo was this month announced through the Mobile Black Spot Program Round 8.

“Round 8 of the Mobile Black Spot Program has been a long time coming, and includes a total of only 17 projects worth $21.1 million across the country,” Mr Chaffey said.

“It’s a grain of sand in the desert. The last round of the program, back in 2023, included 43 projects worth $42.5 million, and the one before that included 42 projects worth $37.2 million.

“That is a clear indication that while the 3G network has been shut down, and regional people are experiencing even worse service than before, less is being done to improve telecommunications in the bush."

Mr Chaffey referenced a 2025 Mobile Black Spot Program Evaluation that stated there were significant connectivity issues in regional areas and that "coverage, reliability and access are ongoing problems".

“While I welcome the news the Dubbo project has been approved, I can’t help wondering where this leaves the rest of the Parkes electorate that covers half of NSW," he said.

“There are still many black spots where a phone call is just a daydream.

“It’s time to address this issue with more than just a token project.”