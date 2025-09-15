Two men are to face court over an alleged break and enter that has resulted in an estimated $484,000 in damage at Alectown earlier this year.

Police launched an investigation in June.

Police were told that a number of people broke into a grain facility on Alectown West Road, Alectown, between Saturday 7 June 2025 and Thursday 12 June 2025 before they damaged wires, stole water pump equipment and left the scene.

The estimated cost of damages at the facility is believed to be more than $484,000, a NSW Police statement to media said.

On Thursday, 11 September, they arrested a 38-year-old man on Acadia Drive, Forbes, and a 35-year-old man at Parkes police station.

Both have been charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal less than or equal to $60000, destroy or damage property more than $15000, and larceny value more than $5000 and less than or equal to $15000.

They were refused police bail to appear at bail court on Friday.