Police have seized a home-made firearm and a prohibited weapon following a Firearm Prohibition Order search of a home at Forbes.

The district's proactive crime team swooped on the home about 10am on 6 August, to conduct a firearm prohibition order search.

A makeshift mace and a home-made firearm consisting of a small 'trip-alarm' style device with a loaded 12 gauge shotgun shell were seized, Central West Police District reported through their social media channels.

A 15-year-old boy from the house has been dealt with under the Young Offenders Act in relation to allegedly possessing the items, police said.

E-BIKE THEFTS

Central West Police District is investigating a spate of thefts involving electric bicycles (E-Bikes) in the Forbes township.

Police are urging members of the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information that may assist with these investigations, please contact Forbes Police Station directly or call Crime Stoppers NSW on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously.

POLICE CHARGE NINE IN OPERATION SOTERIA

Police have charged nine people with 20 offences under Operation Soteria during a three-day surge operation in the Central West.

Operation Soteria is a strategic initiative focusing on aggravated break, enter and steal offences, stealing motor vehicles, and ‘post and boast’ offences where social media is used to gain notoriety.

From Thursday, 31 July to Saturday, 2 August they had a focus on Orange, Forbes, Parkes and Bathurst.

Officers conducted 60 bail compliance and apprehended domestic violence order checks, 19 person searches and 11 vehicle searches.

Traffic and Highway Patrol officers conducted 434 stationary and mobile random breath tests, and issued 90 traffic infringement notices, as well as eight positive random drug tests.