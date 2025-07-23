Central West Police have seized an estimated $40,000 worth of prohibited drugs across the Orange area following a five month investigation under Strike Force Binnu.

Officers attached to Central West Police District commenced Strike Force Binnu in March to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in licenced premises in Orange.

During the investigation strike force officers have seized 111 grams of cocaine, 7.4 grams of MDMA and 0.33 grams of methylamphetamine.

The combined estimated street value of all drugs seized is $40,000, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

Strike force officers have also charged 10 people with 60 offences relating to the organised supply of drugs in Orange and surrounding areas.

Following extensive investigations, strike force officers arrested a 25-year-old woman at a home on Rutherford Place in Bathurst on 17 July.

She was taken to Bathurst Police Station where she was charged with take part in supply of prohibited drug.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear before Orange Local Court on Thursday, 31 July.

Investigations under Strike Force Binnu continue.

Man charged over alleged break-in

A man is to face court following an investigation into an alleged break, enter and steal in Forbes last week.

Jewellery, a TV, an electronic device, historic currency, collectable pins, cash and personal items were allegedly stolen in a break-in on a Forbes homes between Thursday, 17 July and 7.30am on Friday, 18 July, police said in a statement released to media.

Following inquiries, police were patrolling Forbes, along Balo Street, when they stopped a car and arrested the passenger.

A 26-year-old man was searched and police allege he had two pennies and two collectable pins in his possession.

He was taken to Parkes Police Station and charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, break and enter house steal, and breach of bail.

The man appeared at Parramatta Local Court on Saturday, 19 July, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Forbes Local Court on Tuesday.