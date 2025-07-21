Police have recovered a vehicle as investigations continue into a police pursuit that took place in Parkes last week.

Just after 6pm on Tuesday, 8 July officers attempted to stop a car that caught their attention for the manner it was being driven.

When the driver failed to stop a pursuit started, beginning at the intersection of Ward Street and travelling down Victoria Street, Bogan Street and Armstrong Street.

The pursuit was terminated due to the manner of driving and safety concerns.

Police spotted the car again while they were patrolling the area.

The driver rammed into the police vehicle before taking off again and police losing sight of it.

There were no injuries to the officers.

Police recovered the vehicle the following day.

Officers are viewing CCTV footage of the pursuit and conducting forensic examinations as they attempt to track down the offenders.