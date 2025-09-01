Police are appealing for assistance after a man was seen carrying an offensive flag on the side of the road near Parkes on the weekend.

An off-duty police officer observed a man carrying an offensive flag on the edge of Henry Parkes Way near Parkes about 6.30am on Sunday.

Officers attached to the Central West Police District attended and attempted to speak with the man before he retreated into Goobang National Park.

In an appeal to the public as police search for the man, he has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, believed to be aged in his 20s, with short blonde hair and a blonde moustache.

He was last seen wearing aviator style sunglasses, a navy blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

As investigations continue, detectives have released an image of the man who they believe may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or has dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.