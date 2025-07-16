A man is in custody after being charged with drug supply offences following an investigation by the Central West Police District’s Rural Crime Prevention Team.

A 42-year-old man charged in relation to firearms and drug possession in March has now been charged with drug supply offences and refused police bail.

In December 2024, Rural Crime Investigators and Criminal Investigators from Central West Police District established Strike Force Goovigen, to investigate drug, firearms and property offences in the Forbes area.

The 42-year-old was charged with 19 offences relating to alleged firearm and drug possession and remains before the court on those matters.

Following further inquiries by Strike Force Goovigen detectives, the same man was arrested on Wednesday, 9 July, and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged with 10 additional offences.

These include two counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, and eight counts of supply prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 20 July.

Inquiries under Strike Force Goovigen continue.

Man charged over cocaine supply at Orange

Central West Police have charged a man over his alleged involvement in the organised supply of cocaine in the state’s west.

In March this year, officers attached to Central West Police District commenced Strike Force Binnu to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in licenced premises in the Orange area.

During the investigation strike force officers seized 50 grams of cocaine and 0.33 grams of methamphetamine with a combined estimated street value of $30,000.

Three people have been charged over their alleged involvement in the drug supply syndicate and remain before the courts.

Following extensive investigations, strike force officers arrested a 22-year-old man at a home in Japonica Place, Orange, on 9 July.

The man was taken to Orange Police Station where he was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug and participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Orange Local Court on 31 July.

Investigations under Strike Force Binnu continue.