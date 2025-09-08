Police have found and charged the man spotted last week allegedly carrying a flag with an offensive symbol near Parkes.

He will face court this month for the alleged offence, police said in a statement issued to media, as well as for allegedly carrying a knife in a public place.

Officers attached to Central West Police District commenced an investigation on 31 August following reports a man was seen carrying a flag depicting a Nazi symbol in public view on the Henry Parkes Way, about 25km east of Parkes.

Police attempted to speak with the man at the time but he retreated into Goobang National Park.

Following inquiries and a public appeal, about 12.15pm on Monday, a 19-year-old man was arrested at Parkes Police Station.

He was charged with knowingly display by public act Nazi symbol without excuse, and custody of knife in public place.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 18 September.