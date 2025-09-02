A man has been charged with allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle from a rural property in the Ootha area earlier this year.

Officers have been investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle and spot sprayer from a property on Ootha Road, Ootha, since March this year.

In April 2025, police attended a property in Tomboye, which is 430km away from Ootha and 30km north-west of Braidwood, where they located and seized an all-terrain vehicle and spot sprayer.

Police have now laid charges against a 26-year-old man, following inquiries.

He was charged with steal motor vehicle, dispose motor vehicle part – theft serious indictable offence, destroy or damage property, and unlawfully enter inclosed agricultural land damage property.

The man was served with a Future Court Attendance to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday 9 October 2025.

Police will allege in court the man cut the fence and stole the vehicle before he traded it for a utility.