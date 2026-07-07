A man has been charged over his alleged involvement in the supply of prohibited weapons in Parkes and a number of car thefts in the state earlier this year.

The Western Region Enforcement Squad established Strike Force Malino in March to investigate the alleged supply of firearms in western NSW.

Following extensive inquiries police arrested a 26-year-old man at a correctional facility in Silverwater last Tuesday, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

He was charged with four offences: manufacture prohibited weapon without a permit, use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order, receive motor vehicle part - theft equal to serious indictable offence, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

Police will allege the man supplied electronic stun devices in Parkes in April.

Officers also allege the man was involved with the theft of two motor vehicles: a Toyota utility reported stolen from West Wyalong in March, and a Mitsubishi Outlander reported stolen from Erina on the Central Coast in April.

The man appeared in Bail Division Court last Wednesday.

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