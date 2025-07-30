Four-month investigation leads to arrest

A four-month investigation into alleged property offences has led to an arrest in Forbes.

Officers attached to Central West Police District commenced an investigation after a Holden Rodeo was allegedly stolen from a home on Gloucester Street in Forbes on 1 April this year.

Police located the vehicle abandoned in Clarinda Street, Parkes the next morning before it was seized for a forensic examination.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 27-year-old man at a home in Powter Street, Forbes last Wednesday afternoon, 23 July.

He was taken to Forbes Police Station where he was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.

He was refused bail to appear at Bail Division Court 4 last Thursday.

Vehicles stolen in Peak Hill

Two vehicles were stolen from a property in Peak Hill either late on 28 June or in the early hours of 29 June.

They travelled on the Newell Highway and were left damaged at Tomingley.

Police seized the vehicles for further examination in an effort to identify the alleged offenders.

Car damaged at trots event

Police have been investigating an incident that saw a car that was parked at a Friday night trots event targeted by vandals.

It's alleged unknown persons slashed the vehicle's four tyres and smashed two of its windows about 9.30pm on 4 July at the Parkes Showground during the trots.

Police obtained CCTV footage during their investigations.

Crime rates drop in June

There's been an increase in police presence in Parkes over the last two months that has seen a drop in break and enters and car thefts.

Parkes Police has reported the decrease after adding more proactive shifts, they said, to their rosters - that is at key times when crimes such as these usually occur.

"We have seen a decent decrease in the number of break and enters, and stolen cars in the last four weeks compared to the previous four weeks," said acting Inspector Adam Tonkin for Parkes Police earlier in the month.

"Which is very positive.

"It's a testament to the officers involved... And it's had a real effect."

Have a CCTV camera? It could help police solve a crime

Central West Police District is turning to communities across its district for support when it comes to CCTV cameras and footage.

One of the biggest challenges in solving crimes, Central West Police say, is accessing CCTV footage from areas near the scene.

They're asking residents who have CCTV to consider registering it with police.

"To strengthen our ability to investigate and respond effectively, Central West Police District is asking for your support," the District posted to its followers on social media.

"If you own a CCTV system, please consider registering it.

"Your participation could make a vital difference in keeping our community safe."

The link to register is: www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/register_my_business_cctv_details

The CCTV Register is a voluntary database maintained by the NSW Police Force.

It records the locations of registered CCTV systems along with key details such as the owner or operator’s contact information.

If your CCTV footage could assist in a police investigation, officers may reach out to you directly.

"While registration is entirely optional, we strongly encourage residents and businesses in the Central West Police District to take part," police said.

"Your involvement supports crime prevention and enhances community safety, making our district a safer place for everyone."