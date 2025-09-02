Two people have been charged with firearms and theft offences after police found a vehicle allegedly stolen in May this year in Forbes last week.

Police have been investigating the theft of a van from Condobolin since 22 May this year.

About 11.30pm on Saturday, 24 May the vehicle was located in Crouch Street, Forbes, NSW Police said in a statement released to media.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 24-year-old man at a property in Crouch Street about 8pm Thursday, 28 August.

They then searched the property and - it's alleged - located a backpack containing a sawn-off double barrel shotgun as well as live shotgun cartridges.

A 30-year-old woman were also arrested at the scene.

The man is now facing firearm charges including possessing an unregistered and shortened firearm, and relating to the theft of the vehicle.

He remained in custody on Friday to face court.

The woman is also facing charges relating to the vehicle, but was granted strict conditional bail to face Parkes Local Court in September.