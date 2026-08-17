Police are appealing for information following a crash between two SUVs at Manildra on the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Henry Parkes Way at Manildra, near the intersection of Old Orange Road in the town's east, about 2.15pm on Sunday following reports of a crash.

Central West Police officers found a Nissan SUV and Kia SUV had collided, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media on Monday afternoon.

The road was closed in both directions from the crash site to The Escort Way intersection at Boree in the east.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 30-year-old male driver of the Nissan before he was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition for treatment of serious abdominal injuries.

Police have since been told he is now stable.

His passenger, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Orange Hospital for surgery following internal injuries, and for treatment for a broken leg, and rib, arm and facial injuries.

The 50-year-old man driving the Kia was taken to Orange Hospital as a precaution; he was subject to mandatory testing.

Police said investigations are ongoing, and anyone who may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam vision that relates to this incident is urged to contact Orange Police 6363 6399 on or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

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