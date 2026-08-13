Two people are in police custody with more arrests expected following a spate of break and enters in Parkes this week.

A number of residential and business locations have been targeted by offenders over the last three nights, as well as another break and enter occurring a few weeks ago.

Parkes Police Inspector Adrian Matthews said there has also been numerous attempts to break into cars.

Officers arrested two people today in relation to the incidents and seized two trailer-loads of property.

Inspector Matthews said further arrests are expected.

He's asking if anyone in the community has any dashcam or CCTV footage that might aid them in their investigations of these incidents to please contact Parkes Police on 6862 9999.

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