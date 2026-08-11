Police are appealing for information after a fuel trailer, diesel and tools were stolen from a home in Parkes overnight.

Officers attached to the Central West Police District have started an investigation following reports a theft had occurred outside a home in Glengowrie Close, Parkes sometime between 6.30pm on Monday and 5.30am Tuesday.

A custom, dual-axle fuel trailer valued at $30,000 was reported stolen with around 2000 litres of diesel onboard, valued at about $4920, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

Several tools were also stolen from a Toyota Hilux utility parked nearby, including a Trimble ‘Mushroom’ GPS receiver, an Ozito grinder and Ozito blower, and other tools including spanners, pliers and screwdrivers.

Police have began inquiries into the matter and are appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam vision, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Parkes Police Station on 6862 9999, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.