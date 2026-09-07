A man has been charged after a commercial quantity of cannabis, with an estimated street value of $850,000, was allegedly seized during a vehicle stop on the Hume Highway near Yass.

Yass Highway Patrol officers were patrolling the highway at Bowning about 2.45am last Friday when they stopped a Kia Carnival and conducted a roadside breath test on the driver.

The 48-year-old man from Victoria returned a negative result, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly located and seized several large plastic shopping bags containing 155 individual bags of cannabis with a combined weight of more than 85 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $850,000.

Two mobile phones were also seized for forensic examination.

The driver was arrested and taken to Yass Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than commercial quantity.

He was formally refused bail and reappeared before the court on Saturday.

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