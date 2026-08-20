Investigators attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team within the Central West Police District are appealing for information following the theft of lambs at Alectown.

Police were informed last month about 100 Merino wether lambs had been stolen from a rural property about 10km north of Alectown, sometime between early May and late June.

The lambs were estimated to be about 45 kilograms at the time of their theft, and in full wool, NSW Police said in a statement shared on its social media pages.

The animals were tagged with white electronic tags and earmarked.

"It’s expected the lambs would now be of a larger size, and may have since been shorn," police said.

As inquiries into the theft continue, police are urging members of the community who may have information that relates to the incident to contact Rural Crime Investigators at Parkes on 6862 9999, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is managed on a confidential basis and the public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

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