Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged trespassing incident at a property in Peak Hill on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old man has been charged as investigations continue into the identity of a male rider seen operating a green Kawasaki motorbike in Peak Hill on the same evening.

Police have seized a green Kawasaki motorbike believed to have been ridden during the incident, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

They are appealing to anyone who witnessed the rider, or who has dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell camera, or other video footage of the motorbike travelling within Peak Hill, to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is encouraged to contact Parkes Police Station 6862 9999, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au.

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