Central West Police have charged a man with possession of a firearm and a prohibited weapon at a property in the Parkes Shire.

Officers attached to the Western Region High Risk Domestic Violence Team served a firearms prohibition order on a 28-year-old man at a home on Goobang Road at Alectown about 11.45am on Thursday.

They’ve then executed a firearms prohibition order search at the location, police said in a statement released to media.

Officers allegedly found a Glock 19-style air pistol which they will allege is capable of firing metal ball bearings, as well as a 10-shot magazine for a 12-guage shotgun.

Prescription medication was also found.

The man was taken to Parkes Police Station and charged with possess unauthorised pistol (air pistol) and possess prohibited weapon without permit.

He has been bail refused and appeared in Parkes Local Court on 5 September.