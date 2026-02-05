Was it by ignorance or design the ABC's 7.30 Report on Parkes' proposed $1.5 billion waste to energy operation, failed to mention it would be modelled on successful plants in Western Australia and Europe?

Kwinana plant in WA produces power for 85,000 homes, provides jobs, reduces pollution and rescues valuable materials.

The Copenhagen plant in Denmark, operates safely two kilometres from the Royal Palace of King Frederick and his Australian-born Queen Mary and their children.

While 100 WtE plants operate in Germany alone.

I believe the 7.30 report worked to silence supporters of the Parkes proposal.

Hate speech aimed at supporters locally continues, which I have experienced myself.

Farmers still claim with no evidence, the plant will spew toxins over regional agricultural land.

Farmers have released diesel residue from machinery and sprayed insecticides and herbicides on crops and pastures for more than 50 years in this area.

Over decades a pall of dark smoke from Parkes rubbish tip often enveloped the town when the wind blew from the west.

There was similar resistance to mining here 50 years ago.

There was public outcry against Kwinana.

And the airport in Western Sydney.

Neither Parkes Shire Council nor the local member will decide the future of Parkes WtE.

The NSW State Government will decide after consultation with the current inquiry.

Whether or not Parkes gains the facility, waste to energy is here to stay.

Jim Cassidy, Parkes

7.30 shines national spotlight on Parkes

Parkes and its proposed Energy from Waste facility was a topic of ABC's current affairs program 7.30 that aired last Wednesday, 28 January.

With an article also published on the ABC website, investigative reporter Joanna Woodburn looked at the NSW Government's controversial plans to burn rubbish to generate electricity to solve Sydney's landfill crisis that's not only dividing feelings in the community in Parkes but those across the state.

She met with a number of Parkes residents including fifth generation farmer Andrew Field, Mayor Neil Westcott and one of the project's supporters Pam Nankivell.

It was an experience, being filmed and interviewed in her living room, Pam said she would never have expected at 94 years old.

She told 7.30 she wanted to see the best outcome for Parkes and that "the best outcome for Parkes will be to have this waste to energy facility", with the plant estimated to cost $1.5 billion and Parkes Energy Recovery who's responsible for its construction intending on spending about $1 million in the local economy each year once operation begins.

Parkes Energy Recovery director Ed Nicholas and a Public Health Association of Australia fellow and GP Peter Tait were also interviewed for the program.

For those who missed the 7.30 report last week, you can watch the story on the ABC website at www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-28/controversy-over-parkes-rubbish-incinerator-plans/106279836.