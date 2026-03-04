It was pleasing to finally see letters in the Champion Post recently showing support for the Waste to Energy plant.

With so many yellow signs around saying NO to it, it’s easy to imagine some people being convinced it’s bad.

It’s time for those of us who support this concept and to have it in Parkes, to not be afraid to come out and say so.

This is my view.

I think Parkes is missing out on a great opportunity to gain more business to our town in knocking back the Waste to Energy plant.

With country towns losing banks, small schools, doctors and health facilities, this is a chance for Parkes to build-on what we have to help keep services here.

It would mean jobs for the people and revenue for our council.

It’s a facility which could help sustain Parkes business community for the long term as there’ll always be rubbish, which is at the moment contributing dangerously to landfill.

Why encourage business to the cities when we need more of it in the country centres to keep our towns alive.

There’s so much scaremongering about the quality of the air this facility MIGHT create.

Where’s the proof that it will be so detrimental to our health and the soil? The science says otherwise.

Think of the pollution that’s been in the air around Parkes for years.

For example the Parkes rubbish tip has been burning rubbish ever since it started and that’s not filtered. The methane produced by livestock. The chemicals sprayed and used by farmers for years. The high amount of traffic through Parkes travelling on the Newell Highway. The planes overhead. Some of the businesses in our industrial estate.

I believe this problem is not going away.

Something has to be done to reduce landfill and if Parkes doesn’t come on board with it someone else will, and it will be for their benefit.

Sydney can’t keep getting bigger at the expense of countries towns.

Chris ten Cate, Parkes

Opera House, 22 January 2026

My wife and I watched the two hours of the memorial service for the victims who were killed or wounded/ and conveyed sympathy for the Australian Jewish Community who were targeted at Bondi Beach on the 14/12/25 as some 1000 Jews celebrated “Hanukah”, a traditional Jewish Holiday.

To say we were emotionally moved, even shedding tears is not an understatement.

The 'compère' of the program, Sharri Markson, was not only right up to date with the feelings of all the Jews who had suffered this worst terrorist attack ever in our Australian nation, but she also let her feelings of compassion towards those who suffered as though she was suffering with them.

Thank you Sharri Markson for your leadership in this needed national memorial service at the Opera House, you made us all feel as you were experiencing the whole occasion. We were there with you, experiencing your personal pain.

Very late that evening after retiring to bed on 22/1/26 I was awakened with a "vivid burst of scripture! With these words; ‘Mene, Mene, Tekel, Parsin!’”

They were there boldly like four huge placards before me.

Now wide awake, I realised they were bible words; so I quickly got out of bed and got my bible and ‘Googled’ my phone for that very verse of scripture.

Yes, I had it underlined and coloured, Daniel: 5: 25–31. “The fingers of a human handwriting on the wall of the King Belshazzar’s Palace.”

WOW. Now the meaning: Not one of King Belshazzar wise men of Babylon could interpret the writing. You must read Daniel: Ch’s: 5 and 6 to understand the complete facts.

Simply ‘Mene’ = numbered, God has numbered King Belshazzar’s reign and has brought it to an end.

‘Tekel’ = weighed in the balances and not measured up.

‘Parsin’ = Divided! Your Kingdom has been divided and handed to the Medes and Persians, under King Darius.

All this happened in one night.

Now I am compelled to share my faith and interpret how I am sure God convinced me He had spoken a true word from heaven into my whole soul and spirit that late night following the memorial service on the 22/1/26.

Was it a dream? If it was, then in over 90 years I’ve never had anything like it nor so vivid.

As an original Ordained Methodist Clergy with over 60 years’ experience in international and national leadership, even being consecrated into the Office of Bishop in London 1991, by the International Communion of Charismatic Churches USA. (I retired in 2023).

Trust me, I may be old, but I’m honest before God as I write this letter.

When the Prime Minister Mr Albanese apologised, it was a sacred moment and his honest disappointment in failing to protect the Jews in Australia.

When Sharri Markson thanked him for his apology, the Opera House responded with the greatest applause of the evening.

It was as if the people of Australia had spoken.

Therefore, as the scriptures of Daniel have declared; Prime Minister I humbly believe your Labor political party has been numbered. Weighed. And Australia is divided.

My dear Prime Minister, the Writing is on The Wall.

Bishop Harry Westcott (retired), Parkes

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have a topic or issue you're passionate about? Share your thoughts by sending a letter to the editor to the Parkes Champion Post. Email clittle@midwestmedia.com.au or post to 189 Clarinda Street, Parkes NSW 2870.