I have great sympathy for the Woods family and others like them who are concerned about the effect of the proposed Waste to Energy facility on their farms, businesses and health, and l would like to ask them to consider a few questions.

Why would the government spend millions of dollars moving the Newell Highway, removing the railway crossings, building those huge bridges and setting up the Special Activation Precinct, then jeopardise this huge investment by building anything in the precinct that could cause it to fail?

Who were the people who set up the Parkes Clean Future Alliance to oppose the Waste to Energy plant?

When there are many Waste To Energy facilities throughout the world happily chewing up waste and supplying clean energy, why should it be any different here in Australia?

We have a great many stringent rules and requirements to protect health and safety and the environment before any such facility can be approved, and there are no exceptions anywhere.

So why are people making assertions when the final plans for the facility haven’t even been drawn up yet?

Surely we should wait until then to assess whether or not the project is fit to go ahead, shouldn’t we?

In last week’s Sydney Morning Herald I read that ‘the planet’s vital signs are flashing red’ and that ‘feedback loops are accelerating global heating’.

We know that demand for energy is increasing exponentially right now, so shouldn’t we urgently reduce landfills, which give off methane and contribute globally to about 10 per cent of global warming, and shouldn’t we find as many safe new sources of power as we can?

It was Franklin Roosevelt who first said “We have nothing to fear but fear itself’ and that’s still true.

Why are Parkes people allowing themselves to be so frightened and worried by a fear for which there is misinformation?

If the Waste to Energy facility proves to be safe in every way and is built, it will bring huge benefits to Parkes and its people.

If it is found not to be safe and is not built, well the government has already given us back the quiet and beautiful town we used to have before Bogan Street was invaded by hundreds of big trucks every day.

Isn’t it time for a rethink?

Pam Nankivell, Parkes

Energy from Waste approvals process will put site-specific evidence in your hands

Over the past few months, I’ve been spending time in Parkes speaking with businesses, community groups and residents.

We know there is plenty of public discussion about our proposed project, and we’ve heard your concerns.

We understand the importance of protecting this region’s agricultural land. We’ve heard that you love Parkes; that you’ve lived here for generations and that you want to see it thrive.

To put it simply, I wouldn’t be leading this project if I didn’t believe in its safety – to you, your family, the land, and your community.

We've got work to do to demonstrate to you this safety and the potential benefits, and we’re committed to doing that through the state’s planning process.

If these facilities aren’t safe, they shouldn’t be built anywhere in NSW.

Our Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is a crucial step to gathering site-specific data about the project.

Independent technical assessments are being undertaken on the areas we know are most important to the community, including human health, air quality and emissions, agricultural impact, traffic, noise, water, and soil.

We’ll share those results with you for feedback next year.

In parallel, the independent NSW Parliamentary Inquiry says it will interrogate the role and value of energy from waste in NSW, share the science behind the technology, and answer questions being posed across the state.

We’re supportive of this process, we’ve made our submission, and we know that many of you have too.

We’re confident that the EIS will demonstrate the facility’s safety and address many of the questions that have been raised this year.

When we’ve done that, we hope to get people focusing on the benefits the project can bring for the community, economy and environment.

We encourage everyone to remain open-minded as the process continues.

I look forward to our EIS going on public exhibition next year where we’ll share and discuss with you the site-specific evidence.

In the meantime, we’ll keep listening and having open conversations with the Parkes community, making sure everyone has access to clear, accurate and transparent information.

We encourage you to reach out to us at any time.

Ed Nicholas, Director, Parkes Energy Recovery