By SCOTT BARRETT MLC

Living in regional NSW, we’re blessed to have world-renowned national parks right on our doorstep, from the UNESCO-listed Blue Mountains to the Snowy Mountains and the Warrumbungles.

However these parks do more than protect our pristine environment, they’re a crucial outlet for tourists and families to escape into nature at an affordable price.

From camping, fishing and hiking to exploring 4WD tracks, these parks are crucial for people and families looking to get away.

While for decades this has remained a relatively affordable past time for people from all walks of life, a recent proposal by the NSW Government could put this quintessentially Australian past time out of reach.

A recent consultation paper proposes drastically increasing camping fees – some by up to 600 per cent - in most of the state’s 365 National Park campgrounds, putting at risk what has long been an affordable holiday option for NSW families.

This is simply unacceptable, and the NSW Nationals have taken a strong stand against it.

That’s why I’ve teamed up with filmmaker and camping advocate Michael Atkinson – aka ‘Outback Mike’ – to sponsor an ePetition to Parliament calling for these changes not to go ahead.

The petition, which has more than 12,000 signatures already, also calls for the government to increase the number of campsites to meet the demand, rather than restrict access to the highest bidder.

You can find the petition on the Legislative Council ‘ePetitions open for signature page’ if you’d like to support it. Here is the link: https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/lc/Pages/epetitions-list.aspx.

NSW taxpayers have paid for the acquisition, investment and maintenance of these lands for decades upon decades, so it’s only right they should be able to access them for a range of activities where appropriate.

What’s most galling about these changes is that I have recently uncovered, through Parliamentary processes, that the NSW Government has spent almost $300 million expanding the national parks estate by 800,000 hectares in just five years.

Expanding our parks is pointless if we can’t care for what we already have or if rising costs lock out ordinary people.

No one wants to camp at a ground overrun with thistles, or walk along a trail ransacked by pigs, especially not at the prices being proposed in this new model.

As someone who has enjoyed national parks right across Australia, I know how important it is that everyone has the chance to explore these special places.

That’s why I’ve sponsored this petition and will continue to push against the proposal as it progresses.

Scott Barrett MLC is a member of the Upper House of NSW Parliament and the Nationals Duty MLC for the Orange and Barwon electorates.